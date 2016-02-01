Second girl in violent Spring Valley video incident to appear in court

"Shakara," as she has been called by her attorney, was slammed to the ground by Deputy Ben Fields.

The second girl arrested in connection with the video that showed the brutal dragging of a Spring Valley High School student will have her first appearance in court.

Niya Kenny, who said she was standing up for the girl shown in the video being slammed into the ground by then-school resource officer Deputy Ben Fields, was charged with disturbing schools.

Kenny will have her first appearance with the magistrate in Pontiac at 9 a.m. on March 28.

The incident, which was captured by several students with cell phones, caught fire online and spread quickly.

WEB EXTRA: Watch the three angles of the incident: Angle 1 | Angle 2 | Angle 3

Deputy Fields was relieved of his duties just days after the incident went viral. Since then, the FBI got involved and is leading the investigation into the incident.

The girl in this incident, known only as "Shakara" by her attorney, has never been fully identified.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.