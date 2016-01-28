Roads bill is up for more debate

The House bill proposing a fix to South Carolina roads will finally get debated on the Senate floor Tuesday, but not without some changes.

The road funding bill, which has been held up in the Senate since 2015, passed the Senate Transportation Committee late Thursday afternoon to get its first debate on the Senate floor when lawmakers return next week. But the bill has been amended, specifically an increase to the gas tax, raising it to 12 cents a gallon. The House plan initially wanted 10 cents.

Lawmakers also amended the bill regarding Department of Transportation Commissioners, which is a required reform Gov. Nikki Haley requested. Lawmakers will allow the governor the pick DOT commissioners from a list picked by the 10 councils of government around the state. Each council or COG would select a short list of three candidates. But the question of whether this reform would be enough to get the governor's OK is still up in the air.

"It's really not going to have a lot of impact on this governorship," said Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter. "She'll be gone in at least two years, and we'll have somebody else. What I'm more worried about is posterity. We don't want to have a governor who can take advantage of the system in order to award pet projects in areas where the votes are."

Once this road funding bill is debated in the Senate and if it passes, it will have to go back to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers can choose to approve the changes the Senate made to the bill, or kick it back for more debate.

