Navy: No Injuries, evidence in Navy Medical Center San Diego Lockdown

--UPDATE-- 1:40PM

Reports of an active shooter at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Tuesday morning led to a lengthy lock down of the military facility, but U.S. Navy officials confirmed no injuries were reported and no gunman was found.

NMCSD was placed on lock down and people inside were ordered to shelter in place throughout the morning after someone reported hearing three shots in the basement of Building 26, which houses a gym and barracks, according to the Navy.

The Naval Medical Center in San Diego first published an alert to their Facebook Page of a possible active shooter at a building there Tuesday morning.

NBC San Diego reports that the San Diego Police Department confirmed to them that officials at NMCSD reported shots fired in the facility, but could not offer further details at this time.

The medical facility is located less than one mile south of the San Diego Zoo.

Naval Medical Center San Diego employs 6,000 professionals, including active-duty and civilians, and it is a major teaching and research center. In 2014, the center treated more than 1.2 million outpatients and filled more than 1.6 million prescriptions. The complex included 89 buildings, 2,600 beds and covers 85 acres.

NBC San Diego reported that Officials at Naval Base Point Loma, located in a different part of San Diego, say that facility was also placed on lock down as a precaution.

The Commander Navy Region Southwest Public Affairs office released this statement shortly after 12pm eastern:

Report of Shots Fired at NMCSD Today

SAN DIEGO -- According to initial reports of a single witness, at approximately 8 a.m. this morning three shots were reportedly heard in the basement of Building 26, a combination of gym/barracks, at the Navy's Medical Center Balboa Park facility.

First responders and Navy working dog units are on scene clearing Building 26. The Medical Center is on lock down and a shelter in place order has been given.