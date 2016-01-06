More details on Richland Co. Councilman penny tax case

More details were released Wednesday about the tax case against a Richland County councilman.

Kelvin Washington is one of two Midlands civic leaders hit with tax charges as a result of a Department of Revenue investigation. Councilman Washington and former Columbia City Council member Brian Newman were accused of failing to file state returns.

Both turned themselves in, and on Tuesday for a short period of time, ended up detained together at the Alvin Glenn Detention Center.

Newman moved quickly to resolve his case, getting a hearing a few hours later in General Sessions court and pleading guilty to failing to file state returns two years in a row. He has paid his almost $11 thousand dollars in back taxes and court costs. His attorneys say he is not likely to be back before a judge on personal tax-related matters, though as an attorney himself, he might have to deal with a suspended law license.

Washington has not yet had that day in court and one of his attorneys told us today his case is in a "holding pattern." His situation is different in that he is a current office holder and could be removed by the governor if there are indictments.

Attorney Mike Duncan says there are no indictments yet.

We learned from arrest warrants that DOR puts Washington's delinquent taxes over a three year period at a little more than $72 hundred dollars. That's less than what Newman owed over two years, despite Washington generating more than twice as much income as Newman.

All of this resulting from DOR's probe into spending of Penny Sales Tax revenues, though attorneys for both men say the failure to file charges has nothing to do with Penny Tax revenues.

