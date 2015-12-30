Night to Shine gives prom experience to Midlands people with special needs

A Lexington church is providing young people with special needs an opportunity to experience a teen's rite of passage -- the prom.

"We're trying to create an unforgettable prom experience for people with special needs," said organizer Dee Freeland.

The Harvest church is one of 127 organizations nationwide hosting Night to Shine this February, an effort by the Tim Tebow Foundation to provide a formal dance experience for young people with special needs. The number of participating groups has nearly tripled from its inaugural 2015 event of 44.

"The hope is we can turn Night to Shine on Valentine's Day weekend from a celebration of just romance into a celebration centered on God's love for people with special needs," Freeland said.

"I think it's so important for the church to be involved in these things because we get a chance, an opportunity, to express God's love here to a very special group of people," said The Harvest Pastor Ken Jumper.

From hair and makeup to dancing and a coronation, guests get the red-carpet treatment. So The Harvest is welcoming volunteers and donors for the big night on February 12.

"A lot of these people have never experienced a prom," Freeland said. "So we'll bring them in and treat them like VIPs."

Last year, Tebow himself showed up at Night to Shine events in Mount Pleasant and Greenville.

Freeland said about 200 volunteers are needed to make the night perfect. If you know someone with special needs who would like to attend, contact the church.

