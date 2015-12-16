Four charged with trapping, killing hawks

Four Orangeburg men who thought they might hide their crimes in the expansive 1,790-acre Willcreek Plantation found out otherwise when they were charged with the unlawful trapping and killing of more than two dozen migratory birds.

Charles Williams, 65; John Dantzler, 66; Jimmie Aiken, 56; and Alejandro Renteria Noyola, 56, were charged in federal court after United States Fish and Wildlife agents and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, acting on a 2013 tip from the DNR Operation Game Thief Hotline, found more than 30 raptor carcasses from the plantation.

Williams, the registered agent for Willcreek LLC, was charged with seven counts of killing red-tailed or Cooper's hawks during 2013 and 2014 and the other suspects were charged with one count each.

Each count carries a maximum prison term of six months and a fine of up to $15,000 -- or both.

The arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at the plantation in February 2014.

