Two wanted in connection with gas station shooting that killed 20-year-old

A pair of men are now wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at a gas station on Sunday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the pair were attempting to rob two other men who were parked in the parking lot of the Spinx gas station at the corner of Lee Road and Hardscrabble Road.

Deputies say a struggle ensued between all four men, and one of the two suspects opened fire, fatally wounding Jeremy B. Davis around 9 p.m.

Davis, Watts said, died from complications of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

When deputies arrived, Davis was found unresponsive in a vehicle. Lt. Wilson said a second person was found and transported to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries is unknown.

Lt. Wilson said the suspects fled the scene.

The first suspect is in his 20's with long dreadlocks, and was seen wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes. The second suspect had a low haircut and wore a black and white T-shirt.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

