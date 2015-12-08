October riot at Alvin S. Glenn nets 11 arrests

The Midlands Gang Task Force has arrested 11 inmates for rioting in at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on October 24th. According to officials, the following 11 inmates incited a riot in one of the dormitories:

RELATED: See the arrests made in the riot.

Geovani Solorzano

Willie Robinson

Jackie Brown

Michael Dennis

Donald Benson, Jr.

Rickardo Thompson

Edward Kirk

Xavier Brannon

Ronald Felder

Jacquel Sumter

Bermonte Gilmore

The inmates were seen on video surveillance causing a major disruption at the facility by throwing chairs, dinner trays, and disregarding commands by staff to stop the unlawful acts.

Officials say the incident was gang-related with members of various gangs participating. However, no injuries were reported from the riot.

Investigators also say additional charges and arrests could be forthcoming. The suspects will remain in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.