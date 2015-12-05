West Columbia 'Brookland' development moving forward

A big-time West Columbia development has cleared its first hurdle this week.



Leaders are calling it Brookland, and if approved, it'll be built at the corner of Meeting and State Streets, which is just over the Gervais Street Bridge from Columbia.



Months ago, the City of West Columbia agreed to sell that land to developer Estates &Companies. The developer says it plans to build a mixed-use community, complete with homes for sale and for rent, specialty stores, galleries, cafes and eateries, offices, and community spaces.



It'll create about 160 construction jobs.



New renderings show how the project might look if and when it's developed.



This past Tuesday, West Columbia council passed a first reading to rezone the land, a vote that continues the process of developing the now vacant piece of land mainly used for parking by some of the local restaurants and shops.



Parking was a big concern months ago, but now, the mayor says that problem has been fixed. An underground parking garage will be part of the proposed development.



"All those issue that we did have concerns about have been addressed, and that's why we took a first reading on Tuesday night," Mayor Bobby Horton said.



Overall, it's estimated to be a $60 million investment.



The mayor says there will be one more vote, along with some public comment in January, and then they'll just have to draw up a development agreement. Mayor Horton says it might take four years to build, but that number could go down.

