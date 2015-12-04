Lexington Co. football teams going to AAU National Championships

Two AAU football teams from Lexington County are representing South Carolina in the National Championships next week in Florida.

The Columbia Elite Youth Football 10U and 12U Bearcat teams won the State Championship two weeks ago at North Charleston High School. This is the team's inaugural season.

Kids from Lexington, West Columbia and Cayce make up the teams.

Teams from 48 states will be competing at the National Championships, held near Orlando.

42 players and 12 coaches are working on raising money to pay for the trip. They depart Wednesday and their first game is Thursday. If you would like to donate to the teams' travel expenses, call League Director Chris Staton at 803-315-6431 or send an email.

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.