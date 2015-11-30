Pelion H.S. Band invited to perform at Pearl Harbor

For some of them it's their first time on a plane.

"It's the biggest thing, I think, our band's ever done," said senior Drum Major Denver Brown. "It's such an honor."

For most, it's their first time visiting Hawaii.

"It's an honor to be even considered to represent the state of South Carolina, especially from being from such a small town," said senior Drum Major Julia Dales.

The Pelion High School Marching Pride Band has been invited to represent South Carolina during the year-long commemoration of the 75th observance of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Although the attack by the Japanese occurred on December 7, the band is performing in March.

"We are honored and thrilled to be a part of this experience," Dales said. "It's a big honor for us."

"It brings us together a lot more that we've accomplished so much this year," said Heather Calvert, a senior with the color guard. "It makes us more of a family because we know we accomplished a big thing together. To go to Pelion High and to play for a big place like that, it's awesome."

The band recently won the South Carolina Band Director Association's Class 2A Lower State Marching Band Championship. It's the most recent accomplishment for the band under the direction of Otto Hage.

"This is just one of those things that puts a small town like Pelion on the map," said junior trumpet player Sky Powell. "Next year we're going to get all this recognition, 'Oh, that's the band the played at Pearl Harbor's 75th Anniversary. That's so great.'"

Powell, who was born in Hawaii, is looking forward to seeing family members on the trip. But he and his fellow band members say they're looking forward to seeing where history occurred.

"It's going to be a little breathtaking because we're going to get there and say 'Oh, this is the place that this happened.' Like, I'm actually standing there. 75 years ago this happened," Powell said.

"I'm a big history person, so being actually able to go and see these things and what happened there, I'm looking really forward to it," Dales said.

Flying all of those kids to Hawaii isn't cheap. The kids are raising money to pay for the trip. Each student has to raise more than $2,000. To donate, check out the booster club Facebook page or click here for a link to contact the school. Click here for a link to email Band Director Otto Hage.

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.