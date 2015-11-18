U.S. offers $5M reward for info on Islamic State leader

The U.S. State Department announced a reward of up to $5,000,000 for information leading to the location or identification of a key leader of ISIL.

Tirad al-Jarba, better known as Abu-Muhammad al-Shimali, has been identified by the State Department as a senior border chief of the terror group ISIL, the group claiming responsibility for the attacks on Paris.

State Department officials say Al-Shimali facilitated travel from Turkey to Syria for Islamic State recruits worldwide.

He is believed to play a key role in ISIL's "Immigration and Logistics Committee," coordinating smuggling operations, financial transfers, and transport of supplies into Syria and Iraq.

Numerous sanctions have been placed on Al-Shimali, along with travel bans, and an active INTERPOL worldwide alert to the UN sanctions in place against this individual.

More information about Abu-Muhammad al-Shimali is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net. They encourage anyone with information on this individual to contact the Rewards for Justice office via the website, e-mail (info@rewardsforjustice.net), phone (1-800-877-3927), or mail (Rewards for Justice, Washington, D.C., 20520-0303, USA). All information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Rewards for Justice program is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security. Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $125 million to more than 80 individuals who provided actionable information that put terrorists behind bars or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide. Follow them on Twitter at @Rewards4Justice.

