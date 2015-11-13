Lee Co. native, Citadel grad wins national volunteering award

A Lynchburg man has won a national volunteering award.

Nolan Moore graduated from the Citadel in 2014 and is currently serving at Fort Campbell as a field artillery officer. He has spent the last several years volunteering in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Guatemala, Guam and the Philippines with the International Volunteer Headquarters.

"It’s important to give back, that has been something instilled in me since I was a child," he tells WIS. "Being active and involved in my local and international community is important to me. As a leader, it’s our responsibility to understand the world that we live in, moreover I want to be a person that influences positive change in the world."

Moore recently returned from deployment in the Republic of Korea. He's currently stationed with the 101st Airborne Division -- Air Assault.

"I have hopes of becoming involved in foreign affairs and international law weather that becoming a Judge Advocate General or working in the State Department," he says. "I want to be able to see every part of this great world that we live in. Ultimately, I want to be able to help others locally and internationally as a full time job."

He was one of 12 finalists for the IVHQ Volunteer of the Year. Since he received the most votes, Moore will travel to the country of his choice for at least two weeks to help the people in need there.

"If I am selected as the International Volunteer of the Year, I will travel to Africa for at least two weeks to assist with community development, teaching English and child care at local orphanages," he plans. "I have not selected the exact country that I would travel to, but I have narrowed my choices to Ghana, Uganda, South Africa or Madagascar. I will work as an ambassador with the International Volunteer Headquarters (IVHQ) program to ensure that we are meeting the needs of other volunteers and the people that we are helping. It will be a distinct honor to represent an organization that aims to help better people’s lives."

Moore says he's most interested in humanitarian relief but also likes to teach kids sports.

"I am a huge fan of the First Tee Program, an organization that teaches and mentors children living in poverty on the game of golf. I love the United States Tennis Association and organizations that reach out to the underprivileged to teach them something tangible."

"I grew up with a single, hardworking mother in Lynchburg, SC," he says. "She taught me the importance of giving back and to be the change that I wanted to see in the world. As a soldier, I have a duty to protect the greatest nation in the world and as a human being, we have an obligation to help better our society."

