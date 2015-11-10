Apartment, shopping complex to be built at old Cardinal Newman school site

There are big changes in store for the old Cardinal Newman High School.

The school will be moving to a new location in northeast Richland County early next year, but the old campus will not go unused. The Beach Company out of Charleston intends to turn the old high school property into an apartment and shopping complex, which will be called Forest Acres Village Square.

Officials say it will include 300 apartment units, shops, and restaurants along with a parking garage.

Developers have also promised to address community concerns about traffic flow.

