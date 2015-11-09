Apparent McDonald's employee caught on video pranking homeless man

DETROIT (WIS) -- Count the number of times you've seen a homeless person near a restaurant asking for some sort of assistance.

Occasionally these folks, stuck at the bottom of society's ladder, have received some help from many of us, whether be in the form of pocket change, a meal, or bottle of water.

However, when someone finds a way to unkindly humiliate someone who's already about as far down on their luck as possible just for their own entertainment, and it's caught by cell phone video that's posted online, the world often will take notice.

Such is the case where a person in a drive-through window at a McDonald's location, said to be in Detroit, offered a homeless man a sandwich to draw him closer. He then threw a drink into the homeless man's face.

The story went viral Saturday and Sunday, due in large part to the video being shared and written about by some news websites in the U.K., generating thousands of shares, as well as thousands of comments calling for the termination of the person on video.

**WARNING: Explicit language is on the video.**

Since the release of this video, the employee has been fired for his actions.

If you happen to see a homeless person after reading and watching this, consider doing something genuinely kind for that individual.

No one ever sets their life's ambition to become homeless, and for all of us, a quick and unexpected life-changing event could lead to similar living circumstances.

