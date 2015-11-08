CPD officer Stacy Case killed in crash responding to call

The University of South Carolina has identified the USCPD officer injured in a crash near campus Saturday night that killed a Columbia Police officer.

A four-year veteran of the Columbia Police Department was killed in a crash while responding to a call on Saturday night.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said 37-year-old Stacy L. Case died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash at the intersection of College and Park Streets at about 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officer Case was responding to a report of shots fired at Gervais and Lincoln Streets at the time. The incident was later determined to be a suicide.

Chief Holbrook said Officer Case was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where she died.

“There is nothing that can ever prepare you for a line of duty death, it shakes you to the core," said Holbrook. "Case embodied what we expect from police officers – integrity, compassion, courage and a genuine commitment to service. All of the CPD family is heartbroken.”

Lance Corporal Judd Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involved a Columbia Police Department vehicle and a University of South Carolina Police Department vehicle. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

A University of South Carolina spokesperson tells WIS USCPD officer Sgt. Allan Bolin is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Aside from Officer Case’s law enforcement service, she was a member of the United States Army from 1996 to 2011 and served in the Army’s Military Police Corps.

During her military service, Officer Case received several awards including: the Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Award, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and a Good Conduct Award.

Officer Case was hired by the City of Columbia in September 2011. She worked as an East Region patrol officer and was assigned to the Community Services Division. Her last assignment was with the department's North Region.

"Her coworkers would say she was inspiring to be around and it was contagious," Holbrook said. "She worked in one of our most difficult regions to police. She walked into the door with this enormous respect with her experience as a combat veteran and military police."

She received a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Limestone College and was originally from Michigan. In November of 2014, Officer Case enrolled in Emergency Management studies at Columbia College.

"Everyone's heartbroken," said City of Columbia Mayor Steven Benjamin. "It's another sad, somber reminder that when danger happens, when shots are fired, when peril is at our front door, these men and women run toward that danger while the rest of us are running in the opposite direction. They are nothing less than heroes and Stacy Case is a very clear example of what that means."

Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson issued a statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of fallen Columbia Police Department Officer Stacy L. Case. The end of service for Officer Case was on Saturday, November 7, 2015. Our deepest condolences are extended to her family and we will assist them as they deal with this tragedy. The impact on the Columbia Police Department and the City of Columbia has been severe and we ask for your support during this difficult time. As a City family, we will look to one another for solace and strength. Our officers are saddened by this loss, but they are resilient and dedicated. Chaplains have been assisting staff and will continue to provide their services as needed. I have directed that all City of Columbia flags fly at half-staff at all City facilities effective Monday, November 9, 2015 in memory of Officer Case."

Sentiments of prayer over the loss of Officer Case began appearing as word spread via Social Media early Sunday.

Funeral services have not yet been confirmed. Holbrook said the department is working on organizing a memorial service locally if her funeral is in Michigan.

Holbrook said donations can be made to the Columbia Police Foundation earmarked for Case.

