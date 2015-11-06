Assembly St. 15-story apartment complex proposal redesigned

A 15-story, multi-family apartment complex is being proposed to replace a parking lot and beauty salon just next to the downtown Columbia branch of the Richland County Library System, according to a document submitted to the City of Columbia.

The City's Design/Development Review Commission has already gone over the proposal and has offered its recommendations to the group behind the plan, Clayco Realty Group.

The apartment, known simply as The Edge, would be at 1401 Assembly Street.

Columbia's DDRC will meet Thursday, May 12th, and will receive an informational presentation from the Clayco Realty Group to discuss the design changes. Some concerns expressed by the Commission include the proposed building's disparity in height to the library building adjacent to the property. There has also been concern expressed over the exterior design appearance of the building, and it looking "monolithic" in the proposal materials.

You can review the full design proposal document on the City's DDRC website, here. (http://bit.ly/23HHydv)

