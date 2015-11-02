Caroline Patrickis joined the WIS news team in October 2015 as an Alert Center Anchor and Reporter.

You can wake up with Caroline on WIS Sunrise as she brings you the latest developments and breaking news from the alert center weekday mornings.

She's excited to call Columbia home. Before moving to the Palmetto state, she anchored the weekend newscasts for KNBN in Rapid City, SD. While living in the beautiful Black Hills, she traveled across the state covering the primary elections in 2014 following senators in their campaign and going on tour with the Governor. Later, she was also sent south to cover the 2015 Kentucky Derby live leading up to the big race.

Caroline is from Mandeville, LA. Her love for reporting bloomed in college. She began her career at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA with a degree in Journalism. While in college she interned at WDSU-TV in New Orleans.

Outside of the WIS newsroom, she's discovering all that the midlands and South Carolina has to offer. Caroline loves traveling every chance she can get and immersing herself in new and foreign countries. She's been to over 20 countries around the world, including the most recent - Jordan, Vietnam, and Cambodia in 2015.

Caroline loves news tips and story ideas, you can reach her at cpatrickis@wistv.com.

