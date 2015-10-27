Interim trustees at SC State receive praise for fiscal decisions

South Carolina State University is garnering praise for saving money over a state bond.

Gov. Nikki Haley said the interim board of trustees is making the tough but correct decisions when it comes to financial decisions, referring to a bond the university is taking on to cover expenses, which actually saves the school about $200,000 a year.

The general obligation state institution bond for $23.5 million was one of the agenda items brought up and voted on by the state’s Fiscal Affairs Authority, formerly known as the Budget and Control Board, on Tuesday.

Gov. Haley spoke up for the board regarding the decisions they’ve made on the bond to cover expenses as well as the direction they’re leading the school.

"They took a bond which will cut their interest rate in half, in turn showing that South Carolina State will save some money,” Haley said. “They're doing the financial changes that are sometimes the hard ones but need to be done. This is an aggressive board. They're doing good things and making strides."

However, there was some criticism from Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom on the bond. He was the board’s only “no” vote on the bond.

Eckstrom says he’s still waiting to complete financial statements from the school, which he believes have not been adequately provided yet.

