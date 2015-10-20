CPD: Man put 7-year-old in scalding water

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Columbia man, after a 7-year-old boy was placed in a bathtub with water so hot the child was taken to a regional burn center.

Shane Isaac Johnson was arrested on charges he inflicted great bodily injury to a child, after he allegedly placed the boy in a bathtub filled with scalding water at an Easter Street home in Columbia.

Police say Johnson waited two hours after the incident before the child was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Sometime afterward, the boy was flown by air transport to the Augusta Burn Center, where he continues to receive treatment for injuries.

Johnson was placed under arrest Monday, October 19th, and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2015, WIS TV. All Rights Reserved