Girl, 8, who was tied up in home calls 911 after grandmother murdered

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a 76-year-old woman was found dead in a Columbia home on Sunday afternoon.

Richland County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call by the woman's 8-year-old granddaughter who was found tied up in the home in the 7800 block of Edgewater Drive,

Deputies say the home appeared to be ransacked and there are signs of a struggle.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Alice R. Tollison was found in her home around 5:50 p.m. Watts said an autopsy conducted Monday morning shows that Mrs. Tollison died from traumatic injuries to her upper body. He ruled her death a homicide.

Lt. Curtis Wilson says deputies are looking for a black male wearing an orange basketball jersey. That is the only suspect description given at this time.

The child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

