Block party Friday night in Columbia

Friday night the Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Run & Walk will start and finish on Lincoln Street in downtown Columbia, and for the duration, a block party will be happening a short distance away.

The Tin Roof and Music Farm are hosting this free event at 1022 Senate Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, September 18th.

The block party will feature live music from The Root Doctors, family-friendly activities, food and vendor booths.

In addition to the music and family activities, the Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Awards Ceremony happens on the Block Party stage at 8 p.m.

The Block Party will be free for all T2T Run & Walk participants, as well as children under 16 years old.

A $5.00 donation is requested for everyone not participating in the race.

This will also be the location for WIS 10 News LIVE reports throughout the evening on the activities surrounding this Memorial 5K Run & Walk, honoring all local heroes: firefighters, law enforcement officers, EMS/paramedics, and past and present US armed forces members.

You can register online until 6 p.m. Wednesday. If you missed your chance there, you can register on-site before the 7:00 p.m. start Friday.

The Tunnel 2 Towers 5K Run & Walk in South Carolina is presented by Lexington Medical Center, and sponsored by WIS 10, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, the Lexington County Blowfish, Sysco, Gregory Electric Co., and Budweiser.

Full Schedule for Friday, September 18th:

*9:00am Packet Pickup *

*6:00 Block Party Gates open *

*7:00 Food Service Begins,*

*Live Ice Carving Demonstration by Rampid Ice, *

*Free Hotdogs/Burgers provided by Sysco Foods Inc., *

*Pepsi Co and Bi Lo soda's and water*

*Budweiser Beer will be available for purchase*

*Army Band performs live*

*8:00 Awards Ceremony Begins*

*8:30 Live Music by The Root Doctors*

*Drawing -Between 9 and 9:15 our drawings will be held*

*10:00 Block Party Ends*

