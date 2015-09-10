Panel selected to determine Confederate flag display at museum

House members returned after an almost two-hour recess for caucus meetings in an effort to find a way out from under a glut of over 20 amendments that slowed debate on a bill that would remove the Confederate flag from the State House grounds and place it in the Confederate Relic Room at the State Museum.

Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.

Six people have been selected to serve on a panel that will determine how the Confederate flag removed from the South Carolina State House will be displayed at a museum in Columbia.

The South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum, which now has the flag in its collection, announced the appointment of the commission this week. The commission is tasked with drawing up a proposal for the display of the flag that was removed from the flag pole at the State House in July.

After the Confederate battle flag was taken from the pole and furled, it was taken to the museum where its display would be determined later. The flag was wrapped in tissue and placed in the museum's storage facility that is environmentally controlled for light, humidity and temperature.

The members of the panel are: Roy Christie, George Dorn, Sam Howell, Robert "Alex" Miller, Jr., Voight Shealy and Leland Summers. Summers is the State Commander for the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Howell is a Charleston attorney who has been associated with the South Carolina Historical Society, the University South Carolina Library, and Friends of the Hunley.

"With the government restructuring that began July 1, 2015, the SC Confederate Relic Room & Military Museum Commission was created to oversee the museum," said Director Allen Roberson. "The museum was previously an agency under the Budget and Control Board."

In July, the State Legislature voted to remove the flag from the Confederate Memorial monument at the South Carolina State House. Part of the law passed by the Legislature requires a plan for the flag's display at the museum.

The Relic Room has until January 1 to present a budget for the display.

"At this time, plans for displaying the flag and a timetable to do so have not been finalized. This fall, museum staff will begin working with design firms to develop a proposal to submit to the Legislature by January 1, 2016 as directed by the Joint Resolution," Roberson said.

Three other appointments have yet to be named.

