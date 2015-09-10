Panel selected to determine Confederate flag display at museum

Fifty-three years of history comes to a close on the State House grounds on Friday as the Confederate flag, once a lightning rod of controversy and history, is permanently removed from its prominent location in front of South Carolinas seat of government.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
At first, the family thought the baby deer had fallen in. But she kept squeezing through the gate every day to swim and and enjoy the Jacuzzi.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.More >>
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
Nearly two years after South Carolina lawmakers promised to publicly display the final Confederate flag removed from Statehouse grounds, the banner still sits in a box in a museum.More >>
Nearly two years after South Carolina lawmakers promised to publicly display the final Confederate flag removed from Statehouse grounds, the banner still sits in a box in a museum.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
The Philadelphia 76ers have put the next phase of The Process in the hands of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.More >>
Sindarius Thornwell is headed to the NBA.More >>
Sindarius Thornwell is headed to the NBA.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>
A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake from 1925.More >>