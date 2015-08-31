USC shows off new look at Williams-Brice Stadium

University of South Carolina football fans will be getting a brand new tailgating and game day experience once the college football season opens at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 12.

Fans will get to enjoy the new Springs Brooks Plaza around the stadium. Beautiful trees, walkways, lights, and benches surround the stadium. There's also a 12,000 sq. ft. game day center located on the northeast corner of the plaza.

Mobile users, tap here to get a look at the new plaza.

You may recall the area surrounding the stadium was a parking lot. Fans had to meander through cars to get into the stadium.

Up came the asphalt and in its place a new look was installed.

University officials say they want to give students, alumni and fans coming to home games an experience that starts once they leave their cars.

"There's a sense of arrival now when you get here. The experience to see a football game now has really become an all-day affair with the tailgating and meeting friends -- it's much more than just the football game. So this plaza beautifully supports that where fans can now gather and get their picture taken with the future sculpture of George Rogers is going to be installed later this week and just a lot of game day experiences that can be had here,” says University Architect Derek Gruner.

The University also wanted to separate cars from pedestrians to make the area safer.

3,407 bricks with engraved messages from donors were installed. There will be an additional opportunity for donors to purchase bricks that will be placed for the 2016 season.

Upgrades include 38 benches installed throughout the plaza, over one-half mile of ornamental fences and gates, 340 trees of 15 different species, 220 light poles, and a 4,000-square-foot merchandise store inside Bignon Game Day Center is four times the size of the previous store.

Fans will also be able to walk around the stadium inside the gates as well as access each ramp.

The $14.5 million dollar project was made possible through a generous donation from Tami Springs Brooks and family.

"We're excited what Tami Brooks and her family have engaged in to change the appearance that many of you remember as a lot of asphalt," USC athletics director Ray Tanner says. "Some people say it was a concrete jungle. Very much an industrial area. It's changed considerably. It's an opportunity for fans to have an environment that they have not experienced in so many years."

"There's hundreds of people that have been involved in this project but it's been one of the favorites for all of us because when you take an area of asphalt and very harsh and industrial in nature -- and transform it to something like you see behind me with the trees and the greenery it's a tremendous sense of accomplishment is probably the best way to put it,” Gruner said.

Officials assured construction would be finished by the first home game against Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12.

