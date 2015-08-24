911 call released of dispute that led to officer-involved shooting

More than one month after an Irmo man was shot by police officers, he remains in intensive care.

The 911 call from a dispute that led to an officer-involved shooting in Irmo has been released to WIS.

Senior Patrol Officer Donald Hare Jr. and Patrolman Andrew Ellison were placed on administrative leave with pay from July 8 to Aug. 11, following an officer-involved shooting incident at a home on Wychwood Road.

Irmo Police Chief Joe Nates previously told WIS that officers were called to the Irmo home at about 1 a.m. July 8 concerning an altercation between Michael Jones, 57, and his 21-year-old grandson Andrew Wilson. Police reported that after they ordered Jones out of a bedroom, he was carrying a gun that he refused to drop, and that’s when Hare and Ellison reportedly fired at Jones.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry previously said that it was after Jones pointed his gun at the Irmo patrolmen that he was shot in the chest.

Jones has had several surgeries and is still recovering in the intensive care unit at Palmetto Health Richland, according to family reports.

Hare has been with the Irmo Police Department since Aug. 25, 2008. He previously worked at the Swansea Police Department from 2005 to 2008 and for the University of South Carolina Police from 2001 to 2004, according to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Ellison started working at the Irmo Police Department on Sept. 1, 2013, and has no other law enforcement experience in South Carolina, according to the Academy’s records.

SLED is investigating the incident, and Nates said any disciplinary action, if necessary, will be implemented once SLED’s investigation is completed.

Through a nine-minute 911 call, obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, WIS has learned it was Jones’ grandson who called police.

In the call, the grandson told the dispatcher that his 57-year-old grandfather, Jones, was drunk, threatening family members, and making "lewd" sexual comments about the grandson’s girlfriend. The grandson told the dispatcher that his grandfather needed “to go to jail" and later reported to the dispatcher that his grandfather had cut himself in the stomach and was bleeding.

At one point of the call, the grandson handed the phone over the his grandmother, Jones' wife, who told 911 that her husband wasn't armed and asked dispatch for an ambulance for her bleeding husband.

The 911 call ended when police arrived at the home.

A police dispatch report says the two responding officers found Jones barricaded in a room with a large piece of glass. The documents say Jones ultimately emerged from the room carrying a gun and shots were fired.

Since the shooting, Jones’ wife has hired an attorney on behalf of her husband, who at this point has not been criminally charged.

"Currently, there's no charges pending that we're aware of. We are investigating and SLED is investigating the events of that night to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of Irmo Police or on the part of Mike. At this point, we just don't know,” said attorney Chris Archer.

