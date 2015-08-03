Jack is Back: Enright family welcomes home Chapin lacrosse player

Monday is Jack Enright’s 17th birthday. In some ways, this celebration means more to him this year.

Last Friday, Jack graduated from the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a facility specializing in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation. Jack spent nearly the last five months there in intensive therapy.

In March, Jack broke his neck while playing in a lacrosse game at Chapin High School. Since then, Jack has been home on weekends visiting friends, but now he is home for good.

Mobile users, tap here to see photos of Jack's journey.

Over the last several weeks, Jack has made remarkable progress. He went from having little to no feeling in the lower half of his body to improved sensation and function. With the help of a walker or crutches, Jack has been able to stand up and even take a few steps.

His family, friends and the community have been hoping for a miracle and Jack’s says he's seeing it come true.

"The first couple times I was able to put one foot in front of the other, it was just mind-blowing and surreal, like I was given another chance," Jack said. "It was awesome."

It's been five months since the accident.

"It was just a normal lacrosse game. I was playing defense, they were going to shoot and I went to go stop the guy from shooting. It was an awkward collision," Jack said. "Just a lot of little things went wrong."

Jack would later learn he broke his C6 vertebrae in his neck.

"Physically, it was just a weird feeling. I had really little sensation from my torso down," Jack said. "But mentally I was trying to stay calm."

Jack was rushed to the hospital with his mom and brother by his side.

"I just knew it was bad when Jack didn't get up," Jack's mom, Ann, said.

Jack's older brother, Connor, was also on the field that night.

"I was trying to figure out who it was from the sidelines," Connor said.

"When we got to the hospital and they told us he broke his neck, we were like, 'Okay, he can fix it.' Then the next day, they gave me the book that he's going to spend his life in a wheelchair," Ann said.

It was a new reality none of them were ready for.

"My whole life I've played the older brother role where I've got to protect him and look out for him. In this situation, I tried, but you just feel helpless," Connor said.

"It was pretty difficult for the first couple days. I was really an outgoing kid, always liked to be outside doing stuff or at the gym playing sports, so it was really hard to think I was going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life," Jack said.

But Jack turned that difficulty into determination.

"'This isn't going to be me for the rest of my life," Jack said. "I'm going to overcome this and get past it and that's been my mindset since."

Doctors weren't as convinced at first, but Jack's family believed a miracle was coming.

"We were told there wasn't a great chance he would walk again, but if you know Jack, if you know anyone is going to do it, given the circumstances, it's going to be him," Connor said.

And he's doing it, too. Now he's standing on his own two legs for limited amounts of time and even walking with the help of a walker.

"The first time I stood up it was a really cool feeling because I was up. I was on my feet but it was hard because my legs were super weak, so it was really hard to stay standing," Jack said.

Jack had intense therapy at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. His progress has encouraged a community that has been behind Jack from the beginning.

"You can't do it by yourself," Ann said. "Jack's dad has been amazing too. He's been there by his side the entire time and all of his friends have been there to support him."

"My inspiration is my community," Jack said. "They've been amazing. They've done so many things, so many sacrifices to help me. I wish I could give back to them as much as possible."

The support and a positive attitude keep the family going and keep Jack's fight alive to one day be able to walk on his own again.

"One day at a time is something that's said a lot and really helped me. I was there at Shepherd Center for four-and-a-half months -- almost five months -- and I took one day at a time and time flew by," Jack said. "It was incredible. If you don't limit yourself and just have an open mindset, anything is possible."

If you would like to help the Enright family with their medical expenses, visit: http://www.gofundme.com/Pray4Jack

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.