Financial troubles continue for KershawHealth

The KershawHealth Foundation has turned over to WIS an agreement between its outgoing hospital Chief Executive Officer and the KershawHealth Board of Trustees. The agreement, signed on August 8, shows a one-time payment due to CEO Donnie Weeks on Jan. 3, 2014; Weeks' last day with the hospital.

The financial situation at Kershaw Health could be improving.Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook for KershawHealth from negative to stable this week. But the global rating agency also downgraded KershawHealth's

A newly formed partnership between KershawHealth and Capella Healthcare could help the hospital avoid financial issues with the county.

Financially troubled KershawHealth is experiencing a continued decline in its operating revenues.

KershawHealth, which is in negotiations to be sold to MUSC/Capella Healthcare, reported an operating loss of $552,000 for June and a year-to-date loss of $82,000. In June 2014, the hospital saw a $767,000 operating loss.

The hospital recently moved its EMS services to Kershaw County as a way to ease its financial burdens. KershawHealth gave the County $2.6 million to keep EMS operating until early 2017. Kershaw County will then have funds to pick up operations financially. This transaction caused a decrease in the hospital’s cash on-hand, as a financial report explains.

The financial report also shows the number of inpatient admissions decreased by eight compared to June 2014 and missed the budgeted number of admissions by 64 for last month. In a yearly outlook, the admissions increased .5 percent. Surgical cases are below 2.1 percent from 2014 and 1 percent below budget.

KershawHealth was the subject of a WIS investigation into its expenses a couple of years ago when it was paying its then-CEO Donnie Weeks a salary more than $300,000 and bonuses totaling $285,838 for three years. The hospital agreed to pay Weeks $524,000 on Jan. 3, 2014, which was his last day with the hospital.

The KershawHealth Board of Trustees is meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at the Health Resource Center in Camden to discuss this financial report. The meeting is open to the public.

