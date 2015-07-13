CPD officer cleared in use of force investigation, but receives two-day suspension

A 23-year-old Benedict College student claims he is the man in a video spread around social media that shows a Columbia police officer beating a man in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

Questions remain into what happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the downtown event venue "Columbia Soundstage."

No criminal charges will be filed against a City of Columbia police officer accused of misconduct after a fight in January.

Officer Tyrone Pugh was suspended after cell phone video surfaced of him punching a person on the ground outside Soundstage, a downtown Columbia event venue.

The video begins shortly after police arrived to investigate and gain control of the crowd. In the clip, Pugh is seen striking a person on the ground.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a second video of the incident surfaced and was taken into evidence.

CPD investigators say Pugh struck the man, who was identified as one of the aggressors in the incident before police arrived, four times in an effort to release his grip on Pugh.

Pugh was reinstated in March.

In newly obtained documents, Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has chosen not to press criminal charges against Pugh.

"While I do not believe that Investigator Pugh's actions rise to the level of criminal conduct, the manner in which he performed his duties on January 18th forces me to question the manner in which he was trained," Johnson said in a letter to SLED and Chief Skip Holbrook. "I implore you to look into this matter and take whatever actions you deem appropriate to protect the safety and well-being of all citizens of the City of Columbia."

Johnson said the case is now closed.

