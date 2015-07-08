Rep. Jenny Horne's emotional plea on Confederate flag debate: 'The world is watching'

Fifty-three years of history came to a close with a symbolic vote to permanently remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the State House.

Fifty-three years of history came to a close with a symbolic vote to permanently remove the Confederate flag from the grounds of the State House.

In a spontaneous, tearful, and emotionally charged speech to South Carolina House members, Charleston Rep. Jenny Horne blasted efforts to change or stall a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag from the State House grounds.

Horne, a Republican and descendant of Jefferson Davis, took the podium after nine hours of debate over amendments to the Senate-passed bill. After hours in session, the House approved bill to remove the flag.

Her voice breaking, Horne ripped lawmakers who sponsored or supported more than 60 amendments to the bill, many of them with no chance of passage.

“If any of you vote to amend,” she shouted, “You are ensuring that this flag will fly beyond Friday. And for the widow of Sen. [Clementa] Pinckney and his two young daughters, that would be adding insult to injury. And I will not be a part of it.”

"If we amend this bill, we are telling the people of Charleston we don’t care about you. We do not care that someone used this symbol of hate to slay eight innocent people who were worshiping their God,” Horne continued.

“I have it on good authority that the world is watching this debate. And there is an economic development prospect in Dorchester County that is in jeopardy because we refused to act,” Horne continued. “Remove this flag and do it today.”

House members eventually voted in the early morning hours to remove the flag and send it to Gov. Nikki Haley's desk.

