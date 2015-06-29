Dash cam video released shows moments after fiery I-26 crash

We're getting a close-up look at the fiery crash that shut down I-26 for hours last month.

On Monday, the Department of Public Safety released dash cam video from emergency responders who rushed to the scene.

Frantic calls from drivers and bystanders -- some who didn't know exactly what happened except for seeing a huge fireball and thick black smoke billowing for miles.

The dash cam video shows the fire expanding on both sides of 26 -- between Piney Grove and St. Andrews Road.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies were on scene as drivers dialed 911 and crews called for backup.

Dispatch: Lexington Co. 911 please state your emergency.

Caller: I am at Camping World on Fernandina Road in Columbia South Carolina. Right beside the interstate, there has been an explosion. The vehicles, whatever they are have exploded.

Dispatch: Yes, sir we have help on the way they'll be there shortly.

Dispatch: Lexington Co. 911 please state your emergency.

Caller: Yes, m'am we've got a fire out here.

Dispatch: What's on fire?

Caller: Looks like a whole area m'am, right here on Jamil Road on the other side of I-26, oh Lord.

All road work repairs are finished, according to the state Department of Transportation.

New fencing needs to be added -- off the highway between I-26 West and Jamil Road, but that is expected to be finished later this week.

There may be some additional work to be done to line the storm water pipe but that would happen after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

