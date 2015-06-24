3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning, WIS friends. Here are your three things to know as you head out the door Wednesday:





1.) Remembering Clementa Pinckney: Lawmakers, family and friends will gather at the State House today to honor and remember Clementa Pinckney's life and legacy. He's one of nine victims in last week's Charleston church shooting. The viewing for the reverend and state Senator will be in the State House rotunda from 1-5 pm. Visitors are asked to assemble outside the northeast visitor's entrance. You can also expect some delays downtown as Pinckney's body is taken by horse-drawn carriage down Taylor Street to Main Street and the State House. WIS will have live coverage on-air and online starting at 11:45 am.





2.) Praying for the Victims: Several prayer vigils will be held today for the nine Charleston victims. Trinity Episcopal Cathedral will host a brief noonday prayer service. It will be led in partnership with St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Following the service, Trinity Cathedral will remain open for quiet prayer until 5 pm.





3.) Donations Pouring In: Charleston continues to receive support from around the nation. Donations to the Mother Emanuel Hope Fund are expected to reach the half-million dollar mark this morning.Charleston City staff members are going through cartons of mailed-in donations, cards and letters. It's all being sorted in a central location to make sure it all goes to the families in the coming weeks to help with funeral costs. An updated total will be released at 9 this morning, but at last check, the fund had already received more than $377,000 in donations.





Today will be hot and humid with a 20% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms. Expect temperatures to reach 100 degrees before a cooldown later in the week.





Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.