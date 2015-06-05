3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning and happy Friday, WIS friends! Here are your three things to know as you head out the door:





1.) Lasting Storm Effects: Part of the Cayce Riverwalk remains closed this morning after heavy rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. City of Cayce officials had closed phases one and two of the riverwalk as the water rose. Phase one has re-opened. They say it will take longer to reopen phase two due to significant erosion on the banks.





2.) Awaiting the Governor's Signature: A bill that would provide guidelines and funding for police body cameras around the state is headed to the governor's desk. It passed a joint committee on the final day of the legislative session Thursday-- and then the House and Senate quickly followed. The new law gives agencies nine months to create body camera policies, which would be approved by the state Law Enforcement Training Council.





3.) Mmmm, Doughnuts! Today is National Doughnut Day! Krispy Kreme locations are giving you a free doughnut of your choice today, with no purchase necessary. Dunkin' Donut shops are also celebrating. If you buy any beverage, you can get any free doughnut you'd like. National Doughnut Day goes all the way back to 1938, when the Salvation Army used doughnuts to raise money during the Great Depression. It also commemorates the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.





Your Friday forecast includes some partly cloudy skies, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.





Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.