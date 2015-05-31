Jack Enright attends benefit 5K, says he's regaining movement in legs

The Chapin community once again rallied on Saturday in support of an area teen who suffered a life-changing injury months ago.About 2,000 runners took part in a 5K at the town's high school to benefit Jack Enright. Back in March, Jack fractured his neck during a lacrosse match causing him to lose his ability to walk.

Jack has been rehabilitating his injury at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. He was at a 5K in his benefit on Saturday to cheer runners on, and says so far he's been able to regain some movement and feeling in his legs.



"Every day is just one day at a time,” Enright said. “Just wondering what I'm gonna get back each day, so it's exciting, you know? I couldn't be luckier to live where I live. The community is just amazing."

Organizers of the 5K say it was a huge success and in all raised thousands of dollars to help the Enright family.

Jack says he will be leaving the Shepherd Center in late June and plans to continue his rehab at home over the summer.

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.