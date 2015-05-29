3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning and happy Friday, WIS friends! Here are your three things to know as you head out the door:





1.) One More Hurdle: Domestic violence reform in South Carolina has one more step to clear. The bill now needs a signature from Governor Nikki Haley. The bill strengthens penalties by targeting repeat offenders. A gun ban remains in the bill that spells out a lifetime ban for the most severe cases, three to ten year bans for more moderate offenses and judicial discretion for the lesser violations.





2.) Paul in the Palmetto State: Republican presidential candidate Rand Paul will make stops in Greenville, Spartanburg and Rock Hill today. He'll appear at three campaigning events where he's expected to speak to supporters. Paul is looking to become the Republican presidential nominee against seven other candidates in the GOP.





3.) Looking for Teachers: Teachers looking for jobs in South Carolina public schools can take advantage of a job fair today. The SC Teacher Expo is at the state fairgrounds today. If you're not registered, you can do so as a walk-in for $10. You should enter through gate 11 on Bluff Road and find the Ruff Building. The job fair starts at 9:30.





Today will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s. Enjoy the weekend!





Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.