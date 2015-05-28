Ex-Sen. Robert Ford sentenced, receives 5 years probation

Former state Sen. Robert Ford received 5 years probation and ordered to pay more than $69,000 in restitution in a court ruling on Thursday.

Sentencing for the former Charleston lawmaker, who resigned amid allegations he misused campaign funds, was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Richland County Judicial Center.

There was an audible difference between the choked-up Ford who addressed Richland County Judge Robert Hood and the friendly Ford who, after the hearing, alludes he's the victim of politics.

"Sorry for what I did? Serving the public? No! I served the public," Ford said.

Ford pleaded guilty to four public corruption counts stemming from what prosecutors say were more than $69,000 worth of misuse of campaign funds, including expenses for adult entertainment, male enhancement pills, gym memberships, and clothes.

"When he said personal use on clothes, that's for veterans. I have three veterans programs a year, " Ford said. "The whole Senate knows that, the House knows that. They get my e-mails and they get my reports. What they did to me in the last two years was totally inhumane and not necessary."

Mobile users, check out other South Carolina politicians who resigned.

Ford isn't the first South Carolina lawmaker in recent history to plead guilty to misconduct in office. Former House Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds last fall, ending a 20-year legacy as a lawmaker.

Lt. Gov. Ken Ard also faced misconduct in office charges. Those two lawmakers received probation.

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.