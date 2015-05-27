3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning, WIS friends. Here are your three things to know as you head out Wednesday:

1.) Interstate Shut Down: Eastbound Interstate 26 remain shut down near the St. Andrews Road exit because a crash involving multiple vehicles. Two westbound lanes are open. A gasoline tanker caught fire and troopers say as many as 10 vehicles may have been involved in a crash.. Drivers should avoid the area as the lanes will likely remain closed through the duration of the morning.

2.) Clinton in Columbia: Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will make her first visit of this campaign to South Carolina today. She'll deliver the keynote address to the House Democratic Women's Caucus and Women's Council. The group is hosting its annual "Day in Blue" event. Clinton will speak at 1:45 at the Marriott on Hampton Street in Columbia.

3.) Family Says Thank You: We're expecting an update on the health of former Columbia Mayor Bob Coble. Coble suffered a near-fatal heart attack last month. His family will hold a news conference today to thank medical staff at the State House and Providence Hospital for saving his life. This morning's news conference is scheduled for 9 o'clock. We'll be streaming it live online at wistv.com.

Was your neighborhood affected by thunderstorms Tuesday? Well, the WIS weather team says we can expect a better chance of showers and thunderstorms as humidity levels climb. Expect partly cloudy skies, muggy conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

Enjoy your day!

