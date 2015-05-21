Lawmakers close to passing domestic violence reform - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lawmakers close to passing domestic violence reform

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's all up to the Senate now to get a domestic violence reform bill to Governor Nikki Haley's desk.

For Elizabeth Gray, her goal is to run a marathon in all 50 states for change. With each race, Elizabeth is trying to raise awareness about domestic violence, because of what she's been through personally.

"He starts cussing at me, he takes his shoe off, his leather shoe and starts beating my left leg over and over and over again,” Gray said. “I'm screaming at him to stop. He takes the remote control and starts beating the bottom of my foot. The reason I'm telling this story is, here it is, 7, 8 years later, my kids just recently told me that they remember me screaming."

Elizabeth turned what happened to her into a force for change.

This year, she served on Governor Haley's Domestic Violence Task Force, and has spoken with legislators about the reform bill which just passed the House - with just days to go in the session.

State leaders have said the bill has to pass.

"I don't think we can afford to miss the deadline,” said Attorney General Alan Wilson. “It's not an option. Failure is not an option at this point."

The Senate will hear the amended version of the bill Tuesday.

"The House and the Senate have to resolve some differences between the two bills. I fully expect that they will," said State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort.

But lawmakers only have six working days to do so.

