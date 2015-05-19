3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning, WIS friends! Here are your three things to know as you head out the door Tuesday:





1.) Body Cams Take Local and National Spotlight: Senator Tim Scott is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee today to lobby for the cameras as a way to help rebuild and restore trust between officers and the neighborhoods they serve. There is also debate scheduled in the South Carolina Senate as lawmakers take up the House version of an amended body cam bill that received a unanimous vote.





2.) Rallying for Better Roads: Representatives from the SC Alliance to Fix Our Roads and business leaders are among the people who will be at a rally today to discuss road and bridge improvements in the Palmetto State. The rally is at the State House in the lower lobby at 11:30 a.m..





3.) Grab Your Resumes: If you need a job, more than 70 employers will be at the SC Works Midlands Job Fair from 9 this morning until 1:00. It is free and no pre-registration is required. It's at the National Guard Amory at 1225 Bluff Road.





You can expect another very warm and humid day ahead with temperatures reaching 90°. There's also a 30% chance of rain. Enjoy your day!?





