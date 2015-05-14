3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning, WIS friends! Here are your three things to know as you head out the door Thursday:

1.) Click-It or Ticket: Lexington County deputies and state troopers are stepping up traffic enforcement. A seven-day traffic enforcement operation begins today. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says deputies and state troopers will focus on specific offenses or on problem areas concerning traffic crashes.

2.) Camera Bill Moves Forward: A bill requiring body cameras on all law enforcement across the state heads back to the state Senate today for a final vote. Today's vote is expected to just be a formality. The Senate will hammer out any remaining concerns before it votes today. If passed, the plan would go into effect after a year.

3.) Play Ball! It's now or never for the USC Baseball team. After being ranked as high as #4 in the country, the Gamecocks have slipped during the second half of the season. Tonight at Carolina Stadium, there's an opportunity to make a big statement ahead of the NCAA tournament. The Gamecocks open a three-game series with the number one ranked team in the nation, the LSU Tigers. The game starts at 7:00.

High pressure is in control of our weather over the next few days. Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the lower 80's. Enjoy your day!

