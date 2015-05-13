3 things to know as you head out the door

Good morning WIS friends. Here are your three things to know as you head out the door Wednesday:

1.) A Flight of Honor: 98 South Carolina veterans are taking off this morning for their next Honor Flight. 72 World War II veterans will be on the flight, along with 26 Korean War veterans as they head to Washington to see their memorials. Our Chad Mills is on the flight and will be following their journey throughout the day here on WIS.

2.) Returning Home: Two Newberry County teenagers who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago have been found safe on the west coast. The Newberry County Sheriff's Office tells WIS Jonathan Dennis and Alysia Skipper were found in San Diego, California Tuesday afternoon. Deputies aren't releasing much information but they did confirm the teens are not hurt.Plans are in the works to bring them back to South Carolina.

3.) Cheaper Fill-up: There's a political group making its way to the Capital City this morning that's looking to pay the gas tax portion of your total as you fill up today. Americans for Prosperity is looking to highlight how much the gas tax already costs drivers in the state and how high it could be if the proposed increase to the gas tax is passed. The event will take place in Columbia at the El Cheapo Gas Station off of Bull Street beginning at 7:30 this morning.

As for your forecast, expect a few morning clouds followed by a mostly sunny day with highs in the middle 80s. Enjoy your day!

Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.