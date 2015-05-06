Gilbert man may get a second chance at life

Tommy Taylor needs a miracle. He has uncontrollable high blood pressure and had been in a clinical trial for the last 6 years. But in one week, he will have surgery to remove a device from his chest that has been keeping him alive. He doesn't want your sympathy. He wants your prayers.

This Gilbert man could die without a miracle, but his message will still fill you with hope

A Gilbert man who feels like he may only have a few months to live, now has hope that he may be getting a second chance at life.

Last month, we learned about Tommy Taylor and the device he says is saving his life.

A clinical trial on an experimental implant to control his high blood pressure has run out and the device did not get FDA approval. That means no doctor in the U.S. will help Taylor. So he had to go overseas since the device is approved in Europe.

He recently returned from meeting with half a dozen doctors over there and one in Germany has agreed to help.

But that's just one hurdle Taylor must overcome.

"I've got four months,” Taylor said. “I have to have it replaced by the end of August -- first week in September is the absolute deadline because my device will go dead and if it goes dead, I go dead. It's that simple."

It's not much time but Taylor has faith.

"I felt like David going up against Goliath except I didn't have a rock and sling,” Taylor said. “So now I feel like, with attorneys on my side, I now have a rock and sling to at least stand up against the giant."

When we last saw Taylor he believed he had one week left to live.

With the clinical trial over, the device controlling his high blood pressure was going to be taken out. Now, a month and a half later, he canceled the surgery and has attorneys who are helping him fight.

"As a lawyers we don't normally think of saving lives,” said Michael Kelly, Taylor's attorney. “In this case I think God used me to save his life."

Kelly has reached out to the company, CVRx, that makes Taylor's device.

"They act like this is no big deal that this is something he signed on for," Kelly said.

With the company unwilling to negotiate, Taylor found a doctor in Germany who will replace the device.

"As I told him my story about what had happened about my clinical trial here he kept saying 'unbelievable' He must have said it about 20 times," Taylor said.

Taylor said the total cost of surgery and travel is less than what it would have cost him in the U.S. But the device needs to be replaced every year.

"I have to come up with $100,000 every year for the rest of my life because I am totally dependent on this device to keep me alive," Taylor said.

He's still waiting on a miracle.

"I'm a Christian,” Taylor said. “I know God will take care of me but it's the flesh -- the reality that I could not be here. I want to live. I want to live."

But through all of this Taylor emphasizes the support. Without people caring, he said he may not still be here.

He doesn't know where the money will come from but his faith is strong. He's trusting he'll be taken care of. People can continue to pray for him and donate.

