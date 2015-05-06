Eagle Scout continues family legacy

Scouting is a family tradition for the Smith family of Batesburg-Leesville.

Benjamin Smith, who recently achieved Eagle Scout, completes a line of men in his family who earned the honor. His father was an Eagle Scout, and so are his four older brothers.

"It's exciting in a way," Smith said. "I'm also very proud I was able to become the final eagle in our family and I hope that some day I'll be able to involve my own kids in scouting."

The 15-year-old Smith is completing the 10th grade. Studying at home, he said scouting has given him experiences he would never have had.

""I've also been introduced to lots of different aspects of life that I know I would never be able to be introduced to if I was not in the scouting program."

For his community service project, Smith installed signs at Camp Kinard. His brothers previously did their services projects at the camp, too.

"Just the gratification they've given us, it's really something I just can't describe," he said.

Smith says he's proud of his accomplishment but he enjoyed working with scouts of all levels and ages most.

"Just being able to look back on all my years of being a scout and being able to know that all of it accomplished something and that now that I'm here and I did that and I completed my Eagle Scout trail, then it's something that gives me pride," he said.

And while Smith said it's good to know how to shoot a bow and arrow or survive in the woods, being a good citizen is more important. Scouts have to earn badges in personal finance, citizenship, history and even world cultures.

"It's something that just defines what a good citizen is and being an able and active person in your society," he said. "It's very fun but it's also something that will stick with you for the rest of your life.

