3 things to know as you head out the door

Here are your three things to know as you head out the door Monday:

1.) Heading to Court: The trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a man accused of strangling a woman and then trying to cover up her death by setting her car on fire. 48-year-old Darrell Griffin is accused of killing 44-year-old Johnette Pratt in 2012. Investigators say Griffin strangled Pratt to death and tried to cover it up by burning her car and filing a false report stating they were both kidnapped.

2.) Spotlight on Main Street: City Center Partnership, in conjunction with Historic Columbia, will announce a new addition to the National Register of Historic Places today. There are currently 36 buildings in Downtown Columbia that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Those buildings include some of Columbia's most noteable structures including the Kress Building, the Nickelodeon Theater and the Brown Building.

3.) Skin Safety: The American Academy of Dermatology has named today "Melanoma Monday" as a means to raise awareness for the most deadly form of skin cancer. Experts say with the return of sunny weather, it's important to pay careful attention to your back-- the most common site for melanoma. If you have a spot on your back and you're not sure what it is, make an appointment with a dermatologist to get it checked.

You can expect sunny skies today. Tim Miller says highs will be in the mid 80s. Enjoy your day!

