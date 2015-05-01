Good morning. Here are 3 things to know as you head out the door Friday:





1.) Cola Hosts GOP: South Carolina Republicans have a big weekend planned. The state party holds its 48th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center tonight. Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus is scheduled to keynote the event. Guests include Texas Senator Ted Cruz, former Texas Governor Rick Perry and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum.





2.) Plate Changes: Today, the South Carolina DMV begins rolling out its redesigned license plates. The new plates were designed in conjunction with law enforcement officials to provide maximum visibility. The first phase only includes the USC and Veterans specialty plates. The DMV says it will slowly change over remaining designs in the coming months.





3.) Running the Flame: More than 40 law enforcement agencies in South Carolina are carrying the Flame of Hope from their respective towns and cities to Main Street in Columbia today. Around 11:40 a.m., the convoy makes its way from North Main Street and end at the steps of the state house. At 6:00 p.m., the group will leave from the state house to run 7.5 miles to Fort Jackson to deliver the Flame of Hope to light the cauldron which signals the opening of the State Summer Games for Special Olympics.





Your Friday forecast looks marvelous! After a few possible light showers, Tim Miller says we can expect a mostly sunny day by afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.





Enjoy your day and weekend, WIS friends!





