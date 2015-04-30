Here are 3 things to know as you head out the door Thursday:1.)After a delay Wednesday, House lawmakers will continue their debate on body cameras for authorities across the state. They're calling for a study of the law enforcement agencies in the state already using them. Meanwhile, the state Senate overwhelmingly approved its version of a bill Wednesday. A third reading is still needed.2.)Sod will officially be laid today at the new Lexington County baseball stadium. Construction began in February. Lexington County leaders and members of the Blowfish Baseball team will attend today's noon, "laying of the sod" event. We'll also be getting an in-depth update on the construction project of the stadium. Opening night is May 27th as the Blowfish host the Gastonia Grizzlies.3.)17 of South Carolina's pro football hopefuls will look to land a job on an NFL team. Round one of the NFL draft begins at 7 o'clock tonight in Chicago. Offensive lineman AJ Cann and running back Mike Davis are two of the higher rated prospects coming out of USC. Quartberack Dylan Thompson will also be looking for a team. Rounds 2 and 3 are tomorrow night, with rounds 4 through 7 wrapping up this weekend.As for your forecast on this last day of April, we'll see more cool temperatures with a mix of sun, sprinkles and clouds. Highs today will be in the lower 70s.

