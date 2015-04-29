What to know as you head out the door

Here are three things to know as you head out the door Wednesday:1)Lawmakers will consider tougher punishments for people connected to cockfighting rings. A Senate judiciary committee meets this morning to discuss a bill that would increase fines and penalties and also make it an offense to be present at any location where cockfighting takes place.2)A plan to fix South Carolina roads is getting ready to hit the streets. A Senate committee scrapped a bill Tuesday that was passed by the House and approved a plan of its own to increase the state's gas tax. The plan, which now goes to the Senate floor, does not reform the Department of Transportation or cut income taxes.3)Today is National Walk at Lunch Day across the United States. Here in Columbia, people are invited to an event at the State House Grounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can get free t-shirts, health screenings and chair massages. There are giveaways for registered walkers. Use #WalkatLunchSC to post your pictures.If you're walking at lunch, bring an umbrella. Our weather team says it will be a wet Wednesday with highs near 60.

