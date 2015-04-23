Thursday morning's News to Know as You Go

Live with Kelly & Michael's

South Carolina State University leaders expect to learn more on the school's accreditation status today. The school has been on probation since last spring. Today the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS, will release its report after a series of follow-up meetings that took place last week with members of SC State's Board of Trustees. The board has a scheduled meeting this morning and a review of the SACS report is on the agenda. The university will now have the opportunity to respond to any factual errors from those findings.More than a month after agreeing to plead guilty to giving classified information to his mistress, former CIA director General David Petraeus will be sentenced today. Petraeus will formally enter his plea in a federal courtroom this morning in Charlotte. Back in early March, Petraeus and the government signed a plea deal for two years probation and a $40,000 fine. Before that, Petraeus was facing a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Judge David Keesler, the man presiding over the case, has the option to challenge the plea deal signed last month. Legal experts say that seems unlikely since it's a misdemeanor.A Midlands teacher is in the running for the top teacher award fromand he'll be getting a visit today from the New York crew. Richland District Two teacher Tal Thompson is a semi-finalist forTop Teacher Award. Thompson teaches 4th grade at Lake Carolina Elementary's Upper campus. He received 17 nominations from parents, teachers and students. Thecrew will be visiting Thompson at Lake Carolina Elementary Upper Campus today in Blythewood. The crew from the nationally syndicated show will also visit him at his home. Thompson and the other finalists will be featured on the show the week of May 4th.

