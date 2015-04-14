SACS special committee to meet with SC State officials, students over three days

After months of preparing to meet with leaders from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission, a meeting set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday between leaders at South Carolina State and SACS was abruptly canceled.

The special committee will be in Orangeburg to gather information to determine whether to lift or extend the university's probation and ultimately

Officials say the SACS committee opted to meet individually with board members. Initially, the school said the 3 p.m. meeting was not considered public and would be conducted in closed session. However, the state's FOIA law says a gathering of a public body with a quorum to discuss or act upon public business is, indeed, a public meeting.

The SACS team is slated to be on the Orangeburg campus for three days to gather information about the school. In a release sent to WIS, SACS says it plans to interview faculty, staff, students, and board members.

“At the end of the visit, the Committee will produce a report that will be forwarded to the institution, so that the University has a reasonable amount of time to respond to any citations regarding non-compliance with the SACSCOC membership standards,” SACS said in the release.

Both the special committee's report and the SC State's response will be forwarded to the SACSCOC Board of Trustees for further review during their meeting in June.

