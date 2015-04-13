Allie Spillyards joined WIS-TV in April 2015 as a reporter. You'll usually find her sharing stories from Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties.

Before coming to the Midlands, Allie was a freelance reporter at WCNC in Charlotte, NC where she often covered stories in the Palmetto State. Before that, she set her alarm at 1:30 a.m. every day to wake up east Tennessee as a morning anchor and reporter at WVLT in Knoxville.

Allie spent four years in the “other” Columbia where she graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelors in Journalism and a minor in political science. She is a fierce Mizzou Tiger fan, but she's learned to cheer for other teams as she's worked her way through SEC country.

While she was in school, Allie spent a summer interning for a congressman from her home state of Texas on Capitol Hill. She also spent a semester abroad, working as an intern for news wire service Reuters in Brussels, Belgium. The hours were long, and she often waited with mic in hand while world leaders like Angela Merkel and David Cameron met well into the wee hours of the morning. When she wasn't busy with European Union politics, Allie covered everything from NATO summits to a new fashion line to protests (Ask her about the time she got tear gassed!).

When she's not chasing the news, you'll find Allie planning her upcoming wedding, blogging or exploring the South with her fiancé.

Allie would love to share your story! Email her at aspillyards@wistv.com.

