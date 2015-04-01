Clinical trial ends; Gilbert man still seeking prayers

Tommy Taylor needs a miracle. He has uncontrollable high blood pressure and had been in a clinical trial for the last 6 years. But in one week, he will have surgery to remove a device from his chest that has been keeping him alive. He doesn't want your sympathy. He wants your prayers.

This Gilbert man could die without a miracle, but his message will still fill you with hope

A crucial deadline has come for a Gilbert man in need of a miracle.

Tommy Taylor has uncontrollable high blood pressure. He says he's alive right now because of an experimental device which was implanted as part of a clinical trial. The device did not get FDA approval and that trial officially ends April 1.

Taylor has postponed the surgery to remove the device while his lawyers try to find a fix. WIS has learned Taylor's attorneys have reached out to the company that manufactures the device, CVRx but has not heard back. There are also attempts to work with the FDA and possibly solicit the help from local Congressmen. Taylor's options are dwindling and right now there is not a solution. Taylor still wants your prayers.

"Both of my carotid arteries wrapped. I've got a device in my chest which is like an i-Phone. It constantly sends electric volts 24 hours a day 7 days a week constantly to my carotid arteries stimulating them to lower my blood pressure. It's called a Reos Baroreceptor." said Taylor. "For me it's absolutely without question what's kept me alive for the past 6 years. Otherwise I would have never made it here."

If Taylor gets the device removed, he'll now have to pay for the surgery since the trial has ended. That cost is more than $400,000. A 'GoFundMe' account has been set up - http://www.gofundme.com/pbkgbo

You can keep up with his journey on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/tom.taylor.73157?fref=ts

